HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

