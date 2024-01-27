HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

