HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

O traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 5,696,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

