HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 261,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Price Performance
V traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day moving average of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.