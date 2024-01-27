HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $615,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 275.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after acquiring an additional 782,958 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 8.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays upgraded Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,683. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

