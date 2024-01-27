HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 28,612,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,740,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

