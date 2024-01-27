HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 53,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,211,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,455,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

