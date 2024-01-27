HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,128 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 307.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 16,850,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,969,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

