HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFT. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 130,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $137,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EFT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,932. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.