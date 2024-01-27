HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 584 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $106.73. 1,706,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

