HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 8,927 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $431,000.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. 17,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $450.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

