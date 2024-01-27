HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

