Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $23.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00078951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.761074 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07425467 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $34,519,733.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

