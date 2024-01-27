HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

NYSE:HEI traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $183.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,908. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $3,043,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 32.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 11.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 14.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

