Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Up 6.4%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.83 and last traded at $151.83. 17,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 126,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Herc alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRI

Herc Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Herc by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Herc by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.