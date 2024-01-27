Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 1,369,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.