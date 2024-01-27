Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HFWA. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA remained flat at $20.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 291,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,853. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Quarry LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

