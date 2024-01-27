Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HES. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.53.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

