Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.65, but opened at $65.60. Hexcel shares last traded at $67.83, with a volume of 458,917 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

