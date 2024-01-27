Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. 1,673,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,374. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

