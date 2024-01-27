HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $219,994.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.67 or 1.00010095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011271 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00204481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1,728.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00071092 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $197,388.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

