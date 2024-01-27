Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLT traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $192.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $193.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

