HitBTC Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $231,096.59 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

