Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137 ($1.74).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 97.15 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a market cap of £499.80 million, a PE ratio of -1,943.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.31.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

