Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137 ($1.74).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Price Performance
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.