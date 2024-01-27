Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.14.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $328.98. The stock had a trading volume of 375,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

