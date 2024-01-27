Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,940 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Acquisition I were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $636,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUDA remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

