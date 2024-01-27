Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $370.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $530.00.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.25.

Humana stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.23. 4,460,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. Humana has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Humana by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

