Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 29.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Trading Up 1.7 %

HUM traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.23. 4,460,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.07. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.