iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.25.
iA Financial Stock Performance
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
