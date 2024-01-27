ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.64.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.43. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ICON Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ICON Public by 58.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.