IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $215.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.67.

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.15. 280,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average of $209.28. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

