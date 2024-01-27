Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.64. 273,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.67.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.