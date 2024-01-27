Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 3,296,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,475. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

