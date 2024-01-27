Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. 3,389,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,453. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

