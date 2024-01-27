Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.34.

Match Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,789,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

