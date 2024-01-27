Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

