Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,082.48. 244,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,413. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,001.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $919.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,089.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

