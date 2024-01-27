Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 500,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

