Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Centene by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

