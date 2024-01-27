Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $477.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.03 and its 200 day moving average is $417.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.