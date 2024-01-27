Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

CTSH traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 2,481,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,610. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

