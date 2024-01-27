Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $108.60. 2,425,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

