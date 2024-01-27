Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,286,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.