Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

