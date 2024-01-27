Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. 1,633,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,718. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.