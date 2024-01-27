Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 616,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

