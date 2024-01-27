IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $703,232.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $703,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,520,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IES Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IESC stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on IESC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IES by 73.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in IES by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.