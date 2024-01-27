IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IGG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.18) to GBX 859 ($10.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 987.80 ($12.55).

IG Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 720 ($9.15). 2,416,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,102. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 828 ($10.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 688.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,232.56%.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

