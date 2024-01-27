IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.18) to GBX 859 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IG Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 987.80 ($12.55).

IG Group Company Profile

IGG stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 720 ($9.15). 2,416,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,102. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600.50 ($7.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 828 ($10.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 734.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 688.59. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

