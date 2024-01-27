Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,748,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

